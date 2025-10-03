Manchester synagogue terrorist was on police bail for alleged rape

Terrorist Jihad Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the Manchester synagogue attack, according to sources.

Al-Shamie was also heard to shout “this is what they get for killing our children” as he tried to get inside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

The synagogue’s chairman of trustees, Alan Levy, who helped barricade the doors, told ITV News he saw Al-Shamie “with a big knife, banging his knife into the glass, trying to get through.”

He added: “The heroes of the congregation who saw what was happening then came to the doors because he was trying to break the doors down to get in.

“We were barricading the doors between us with Rabbi Walker and a number of the other congregants. He couldn’t get in because we were holding the doors firm.”

Mr Levy told the broadcaster: “All I heard him say was when the guys were outside the perimeter and were shouting at him. He shouted, ‘this is what you get for killing our children’.”

It comes as the families of the two men who died during the attack paid tribute to them.

Adrian Daulby, 53, is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent Al-Shamie entering the synagogue during the car and knife attack.

He was killed together with Melvin Cravitz, 66, from Crumpsall, who was working as a security guard at the synagogue and also helped prevent the attacker entering the premises.

Adrian Daulby (Family Handout/PA)

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public during the attack, which happened on Yom Kippur, the holiest day in the Jewish calendar.

A tribute provided by Mr Daulby’s family said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others.

“He was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely, down-to-earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday October 2, 2025.”

A member of the synagogue’s executive, Brian Bell, said Mr Daulby was shot as he was holding a door shut, adding that he was “an unassuming member of the synagogue who actually rose to the terrible danger, because he ran to close all the doors, back and front”.

Mr Cravitz’s family said in their tribute that he was “kind” and “caring” and was “devoted” to his wife and family.

Melvin Cravitz (Family Handout/PA)

A statement said: “Melvin would do anything to help anyone. He was so kind, caring and always wanted to chat and get to know people.

“He was devoted to his wife, family and loved his food. He will be sorely missed by his wife, family, friends and community.

“We ask for privacy as we try to come to terms with this shocking loss.”

The tributes came as Deputy Prime Minister and Justice Secretary David Lammy was heckled during a vigil for the men close to the scene of the attack on Friday, with Mr Lammy facing calls of “you have blood on your hands”.

During a vigil for the victims, the Justice Secretary was booed by some of the crowd, with shouts of “shame on you” and “go to Palestine, leave us alone”.

In his address, Mr Lammy said “that is why we stand in defiance of those terrorists who seek to divide us”.

There were shouts from attendees, and one man could be heard saying “you enabled it, every Saturday”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid thanks during the vigil to “one of the heroes” who is recovering in hospital from “terrible wounds”.

Mr Walker said the man is recovering alongside two others who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.

He added: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”

It is understood that police are no closer to providing a conclusive motive for the attack.

In his update on Friday, Greater Manchester Police Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims who were shot by police were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

He said one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker (Danny Lawson/PA)

Sir Stephen said the other victim who suffered a gunshot wound has injuries that are not life-threatening.

Al-Shamie’s father, Faraj Al-Shamie, issued a statement on behalf of his family, saying the “terrorist attack targeting a Jewish synagogue has been a profound shock to us”.

It added: “The Al-Shamie family in the UK and abroad strongly condemns this heinous act, which targeted peaceful, innocent civilians.

“We fully distance ourselves from this attack and express our deep shock and sorrow over what has happened. Our hearts and thoughts are with the victims and their families, and we pray for their strength and comfort.”

Posts on Faraj Al-Shamie’s Facebook page appear to offer support to the people of Gaza, with one appearing to praise the October 7 2023 attack by Hamas on Israel.

The post said: “The scenes broadcast by the Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades showing a group of fighters storming an occupation army camp with simple means, balloons and motorcycles, prove beyond any doubt that Israel is not left.

“Men like these prove that they are the men of god on earth, and regardless of who leads them, they are the real compass for men who are confident of their victory…”