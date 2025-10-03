Leicester Square knifeman admits attack on girl aged 11

A man has admitted stabbing an 11-year-old girl in a random knife attack in Leicester Square.

The Australian child was on holiday with her 34-year-old mother when she was targeted by Ioan Pintaru in London’s West End on the morning of August 12 last year.

Pintaru allegedly approached the girl as she left the Lego store, placed her in a headlock and stabbed her eight times.

Members of the public intervened and Pintaru was disarmed and pinned to the ground until police arrived to arrest him, the court previously heard.

The victim, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was taken to hospital for treatment for injuries to her face, shoulder, wrist and neck area.

On Friday, Pintaru, 33, of no fixed address, appeared at the Old Bailey for a plea hearing before Judge Richard Marks KC.

The Romanian national pleaded guilty to wounding the girl with intent to do grievous bodily harm and possession of a knife in Leicester Square.

He denied a charge of attempted murder.

Pintaru entered his pleas by videolink and was assisted by an interpreter in court.

Prosecutor Heidi Stonecliffe KC said there would be a trial on the outstanding charge from October 27.