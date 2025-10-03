Keeping Up Appearances star Dame Patricia Routledge dies aged 96

Dame Patricia Routledge, best known for her role as Hyacinth Bucket in BBC sitcom Keeping Up Appearances, has died at the age of 96, her agent said.

She played the hilariously snobbish character on the BBC programme in the early 1990s, but also had a prolific career in the theatre.

A statement to the PA news agency said: “We are deeply saddened to confirm the passing of Dame Patricia Routledge, who died peacefully in her sleep this morning surrounded by love.

Dame Patricia Routledge at her investiture by the then-Prince of Wales in 2017 (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

“Even at 96 years old, Dame Patricia’s passion for her work and for connecting with live audiences never waned, just as new generations of audiences have continued to find her through her beloved television roles.

“She will be dearly missed by those closest to her and by her devoted admirers around the world.”

Dame Patricia won an Olivier Award for her role as the Old Lady in Leonard Bernstein’s operetta Candide in 1988, and a Tony Award for her part as Alice Challice in Darling Of The Day in 1968, and worked in a number of productions across six decades.

She was born on February 17 1929 in Birkenhead, Merseyside where her father was a high-class gents’ outfitter and “keeping up appearances” was the name of the game.

Dame Patricia Routledge onstage in London in 1966 (PA)

She read English at Liverpool University where she appeared in student shows, later making her professional debut at the Liverpool Playhouse in 1952 as Hippolyta in A Midsummer Night’s Dream.

She debuted in London two years later and went on to became well known on Broadway, appearing in musicals and the play, How’s The World Treating You?

Alongside the stage she also made her mark on TV and became known for playing Kitty in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV in the mid-1980s before playing Hyacinth in the BBC’s Keeping Up Appearances.

In 2017 she was honoured at Buckingham Palace as she was made a Dame Commander of the British Empire for her services to the theatre and charity.