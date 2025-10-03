Grime artist Skepta appears in court charged with drug-driving

British grime artist and producer Skepta has appeared in court charged with drug-driving and speeding in his Rolls-Royce.

Joseph Adenuga, 43, known as Skepta, is charged with driving his Mercedes-Maybach with cannabis in his system on May 14 last year in High Wycombe.

The rapper is also alleged to have been clocked travelling at 37mph in a 30mph zone on Amersham Road, High Wycombe, in his Rolls-Royce Phantom on November 20 2023 and to have failed to supply information to Thames Valley Police relating to the driver of the Rolls-Royce.

On Friday afternoon, Adenuga appeared at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court in Buckinghamshire wearing a white T-shirt and light blue trousers to stand trial for both matters.

He spoke to confirm his name, address and date of birth and his case was adjourned due to a “lack of court time”.

Skepta, who has two top 10 UK singles and three top 10 albums, will now face trial for these matters in the new year.