Family praise ‘hero’ who was shot while stopping terrorist entering synagogue

The family of a worshipper who is believed to have been shot dead by police while attempting to prevent a terrorist from entering a synagogue have paid tribute to a “hero” who died “in the act of courage to save others”.

Adrian Daulby was one of two men killed during the car and knife attack committed by Jihad Al-Shamie outside Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, on Thursday.

The tribute came as David Lammy was heckled during a vigil for Mr Daulby and fellow victim Melvin Cravitz close to the scene of the attack on Friday, with the Justice Secretary facing calls of “you have blood on your hands”.

Armed police accidentally shot Mr Daulby and another member of the public while attempting to stop Al-Shamie getting into the synagogue.

Al-Shamie was on police bail for an alleged rape when he carried out the attack, sources said

A tribute, provided by Mr Daulby’s family through Greater Manchester Police (GMP), said: “Adrian Daulby was a hero and tragically lost his life in the act of courage to save others, he was a beloved brother, loving uncle to his four nieces and one nephew and a cherished cousin.

“The family is shocked by the tragic, sudden death of such a lovely down to earth man.

“His final act was one of profound courage and he will forever be remembered for his heroic act on Thursday 2 October 2025.”

During a vigil for the victims, the Justice Secretary was booed by some of the crowd with shouts of “shame on you” and “go to Palestine, leave us alone”.

David Lammy speaking during the vigil (Danny Lawson/PA)

In his address, Mr Lammy said “that is why we stand in defiance of those terrorists who seek to divide us”.

There were shouts from attendees, and one man could be heard saying “you enabled it, every Saturday”.

Rabbi Daniel Walker, from the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation, paid thanks during the vigil to “one of the heroes” who is recovering in hospital from “terrible wounds”.

Mr Walker said the man is recovering alongside two others who “blocked the terrorist” with their bodies.

He added: “We also remember Adrian and Melvin, truly wonderful, special men whose lives were so truly snatched from them as they tried to pray as Jews on the holiest day of the year on Yom Kippur.”

It is understood that police are no closer to providing a conclusive motive for the attack.

Rabbi Daniel Walker (Danny Lawson/PA)

One of the victims was working for the Community Security Trust, a charity that provides security to the Jewish community, the organisation’s chief executive said.

In his update on Friday, GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson said both victims who were shot by police were “close together behind the synagogue door as worshippers acted bravely to prevent the attacker from gaining entry”.

He said one of the victims who died suffered “a wound consistent with a gunshot injury” – describing the actions of armed police as “urgently required… to bring this vicious attack to an end”.

Sir Stephen said the other victim who suffered a gunshot wound has injuries that are not life-threatening.