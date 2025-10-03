Electric car sales hit record high in September

Sales of new electric cars reached a record high last month, figures show.

Industry body the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) said 72,779 pure battery electric new cars were registered in the UK in September, up 29.1% from the same month in 2024.

The SMMT said this was partly driven by the Department for Transport’s (DfT) electric car grant, which “provided added impetus in certain segments”.

It also attributed the rise to discounts by manufacturers and an increasing choice of models.

Pure battery electric new cars took a market share of 23.3% in September, up from 20.5% a year earlier.

Under the Government’s zero-emission vehicle (Zev) mandate, at least 28% of new cars sold by each manufacturer in the UK this year are required to be zero emission, which generally means pure electric.

The overall new car market grew by 13.7% last month compared with September 2024, with 312,887 registrations.

This was the best September performance since 2020.

September is a critical month for the automotive industry as the introduction of new number plates attracts many buyers.

SMMT chief executive Mike Hawes said: “Electrified vehicles are powering market growth after a sluggish summer, and with record Zev uptake, massive industry investment is paying off, despite demand still trailing ambition.

“The electric car grant will help to break down one of the barriers holding back more drivers from making the switch.

“Tackling remaining roadblocks by unlocking infrastructure investment and driving down energy costs will be crucial to the success of the industry and the environmental goals we share.”

September was the first full month when buyers of new EVs could receive grants worth £1,500 or £3,750, depending on sustainability criteria.

The DfT has invested £650 million in the scheme.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said: “Our discounts have sparked a surge in electric car sales, making them cheaper and within reach of more households than ever before.

“By cutting costs for families we’re supporting industry, backing British jobs, and powering up growth.”

A study by green transport research organisation New Automotive published on Friday warned the grants may be a “waste of money” because of a lack of evidence they are “prompting consumers to consider buying cars that they wouldn’t have bought anyway”.

The DfT branded the analysis “incorrect”.

Tanya Sinclair, chief executive of lobby group Electric Vehicles UK, said: “Drivers are switching to electric in their thousands, even as adoption naturally ebbs and flows with seasonality, model launches, economic confidence and charging perceptions.

“What matters most is ensuring consistent growth through long-term consumer education.”