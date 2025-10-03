Church of England has responsibility to stand with Jewish community – Archbishop

The Church of England has a “responsibility” to stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism after the attack at a synagogue in Manchester, according to the newly named Archbishop of Canterbury.

Dame Sarah Mullally was named on Friday morning as the first female Archbishop of Canterbury in the Church of England’s history.

In her first words since confirmation of her appointment, she referred to the incident at Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall on Thursday.

Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Dame Sarah Mullally delivers an address in the Quire of Canterbury Cathedral (Gareth Fuller/PA)

Adrian Daulby, 53, and Melvin Cravitz, 66, died after Jihad Al-Shamie drove into a group of people before stabbing a man.

The terrorist was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack, which took place on Yom Kippur, Judaism’s holiest day.

Greater Manchester Police has said a person who died in the attack suffered a gunshot wound as armed officers attempted to shoot the killer.

Speaking after she was named Archbishop of Canterbury, Dame Sarah said: “Mindful of the horrific violence of yesterday’s attack on a synagogue in Manchester, we are witnessing hatred that rises up through fractures across our communities.

A woman carries bunches of flowers to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation synagogue in Crumpsall, Manchester, where two people died in a terror attack (Peter Byrne/PA)

“I know that the God who is with us draws near to those who suffer.

“We, then, as a church, have a responsibility to be a people who stand with the Jewish community against antisemitism in all its forms.

“Hatred and racism of any kind cannot be allowed to tear us apart.”