Busy city centre road closed after building collapses on to car amid Storm Amy

A busy city centre road has been closed after a building collapsed on to a nearby car amid strong winds and heavy rain from Storm Amy.

Glasgow City Council said the Broomielaw was closed to all traffic in both directions between York Street and Oswald Street.

Police have urged drivers to avoid the area.

It comes as Storm Amy, the first named storm of the season, batters Scotland.

Scots are facing widespread travel disruption this weekend, with winds reaching up to 100mph in the worst-hit areas.

Power cuts have also been reported in the Highlands, where an amber alert has been issued by the Met Office.

Several flights, rail and ferry services have been cancelled while some roads and bridges have been closed.

The Scottish Government urged people to avoid travelling amid the “dangerous conditions” caused by the storm.