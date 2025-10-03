Beauty Tech Group debuts on London market with £300m valuation

The Beauty Tech Group has said it will kick off its “milestone” stock market debut with a valuation of around £300 million.

The firm – which owns beauty gadget brands CurrentBody, ZIIP Beauty and Tria Laser – set its initial public offering (IPO) price at 271p a share when dealing starts on Friday.

It marks the mid-point of the share price range previously, for between 251p to 291p, valuing it around £280 million and £320 million.

Laurence Newman, founder and chief executive of The Beauty Tech Group, said: “From establishing ourselves as a global leader in the fast growing at-home beauty technology market to successfully completing this milestone listing on the London Stock Exchange, the group continues to go from strength to strength.

“As we enter the next stage of our growth journey, this IPO provides the perfect platform to increase awareness of our three distinct, premium brands and take the group to the next level, while delivering sustained and profitable growth.”

The company – whose brands are said to be used by the likes of Kim Kardashian and Serena Williams – will raise around £29 million from offering 10.7 million new shares in the firm, with 28.6 million shares also being sold by existing shareholders, giving it a total offer size of £106.5 million by selling around 35.5% stock in the float.

The flotation gives a welcome shot in the arm to the London market, which has recently suffered a raft of high-profile firms defecting for overseas rivals, while a number have also been snapped up and taken private.

Cheshire-headquartered Beauty Tech Group was first founded in 2009 as CurrentBody.com by Mr Newman and chief technology officer Andrew Showman.

Initially selling third-party at-home beauty devices, the group shifted in 2019 to exclusively selling its own-brand products under the three brands.

Its products – including face masks, hair-growth stimulator helmets and hair-removal gadgets – focus on products that use LED, radio frequency, microcurrent and laser treatments.

The firm made underlying earnings of £22.9 million on revenues of £101.1 million in 2024.

Sales rose 27% to £55.2 million in the first half of 2025.

The group estimates the at-home beauty market is worth around £9 billion to £12 billion globally and is a rapidly growing part of the wider £464 billion global beauty and personal care sector.

International growth has been a key driver of growth in recent years, with the firm’s products now available in more than 90 countries worldwide.