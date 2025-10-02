What is dengue fever and am I at risk?

Two species of disease-carrying mosquitoes have been found in the UK, including the one that carries dengue fever.

– What is dengue?

Dengue is spread to people through the bites of infected Aedes species mosquitoes and can be serious in some cases.

In countries where the species is established, mosquitoes typically lay eggs in containers that hold water, such as buckets, bowls, animal dishes, flowerpots and vases.

Aedes species mosquitoes bite people during the day and night.

– What are the symptoms of dengue?

Not everyone will get symptoms, but if a person does, they usually start four to 10 days after being bitten by an infected mosquito.

Some dengue symptoms are similar to flu and can include high temperature, severe headache, pain behind the eyes and muscle and joint pain.

Other symptoms include feeling or being sick, swollen glands and a blotchy rash on the body.

Most people recover within a week, but some people do suffer severe dengue and need immediate medical attention.

Symptoms of severe dengue include stomach pain and tenderness, vomiting at least three times in 24 hours, bleeding from the nose or gums and vomiting blood. Having blood in the stool is another sign.

– Is dengue found in the UK?

Dengue is most often found in tropical areas including parts of Africa and Asia, central and South America and the Caribbean.

Some southern areas of North America also have dengue, and there is a risk in parts of southern Europe from spring to November.

In England, Wales, and Northern Ireland, cases of dengue are associated with people travelling abroad.

Cases reported in the UK acquired abroad have been rising, from 631 in 2023 to 904 in 2024.

Experts are worried that warmer climates increase the risk of dengue-carrying mosquitoes becoming established in the UK.

– How can I prevent getting bitten?

The best way to prevent dengue is to protect yourself from mosquito bites.

This includes using insect repellent, wearing loose-fitting, long-sleeved shirts and trousers, and using nets when travelling to areas known for disease-carrying mosquitoes.