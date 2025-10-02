What happens after the 106th archbishop of Canterbury has been named?

After a new archbishop of Canterbury is named, there are various stages before they are formally enthroned.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at what happens next.

– How did we get to this point?

Justin Welby formally stood down as archbishop of Canterbury in January (Gareth Fuller/PA)

The 105th archbishop of Canterbury, Justin Welby, formally resigned in early January, having announced his intention to stand down two months earlier over failures in handling a safeguarding scandal.

A committee known as the Crown Nominations Commission (CNC) was formed and met three times to discuss the preferred candidate.

The committee, chaired by a former MI5 director and made up of religious and lay members of the Church and wider Anglican Communion, had to agree to a new archbishop by a two-thirds majority.

– When does the new person formally become Archbishop of Canterbury?

A confirmation of election ceremony is likely to take place at St Paul’s Cathedral (Alamy/PA)

After a name is confirmed, there remain a number of steps to be taken.

For now, the title is Archbishop of Canterbury-designate.

They are then elected to the College of Canons of Canterbury Cathedral, when they will become the Archbishop of Canterbury-elect.

A legal ceremony, known as the confirmation of election, will take place in a religious service at St Paul’s Cathedral in January, during which the archbishop-elect legally becomes Archbishop of Canterbury.

– Does the King play any role as head of the Church of England?

The new archbishop will pay homage to the King in their new role (Aaron Chown/PA)

The new archbishop pays homage to the King before a formal service of installation – or enthronement – at Canterbury Cathedral.

They traditionally kneel before the monarch, placing their hands together as if in prayer, and the King takes their hands between his own.

The archbishop then repeats, after the Lord Chancellor who is also present, words of homage to the monarch who they say is “the only supreme governor of this your realm in spiritual and ecclesiastical things”.

It is usual for the monarch to be represented at the later service of installation, also known as an enthronement.

For Mr Welby’s enthronement in March 2013, Charles, who was then the Prince of Wales, attended alongside the then Duchess of Cornwall.

– Will the new archbishop have a place in the House of Lords?

The next archbishop will have a seat in the House of Lords (Alamy/PA)

The Archbishop of Canterbury is automatically granted a seat in the House of Lords.

They sit with the archbishops of York, London, Durham and Winchester.

There are 26 places reserved in the House of Lords for archbishops and bishops of the Church of England, who are collectively referred to as the Lords Spiritual.

They remain in the House only while they hold the office of bishop.

Mr Welby had to issue an apology after some said his final speech in the House of Lords in December 2024 appeared to make light of serious safeguarding failures, with victims accusing him of being “tone deaf”.

Former archbishops of Canterbury are traditionally given life peerages after retirement, although Mr Welby has not appeared in the Lords since and the Cabinet Office declined to comment on whether he had been offered one.