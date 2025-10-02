Two arrested as self-styled ‘African tribe’ evicted from woods

Two people have been arrested over suspected immigration offences as a self-styled “African tribe” was evicted from a site it moved to after being evicted from a previous camp.

The members of the so-called Kingdom of Kubala had been living in woods near Jedburgh in the Scottish Borders for several weeks, and were served with an eviction notice last month as they were on private land.

The trio then moved their campsite over a fence to a neighbouring plot of land owned by the council.

At Selkirk Sheriff Court on Wednesday, Sheriff Peter Paterson ruled the trio would not be able to return to the original plot of land they were evicted from.

The group is made up of leader Kofi Offeh, 36, the self-proclaimed King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and “handmaiden” Kaura Taylor, who calls herself Asnat.

Officers from Immigration Enforcement and Police Scotland went to the site on Thursday.

Police and immigration officers attended the makeshift camp on Thursday morning (PA)

It is understood a Ghanaian man and an American woman were arrested on suspicion of immigration offences.

Jedburgh councillor Scott Hamilton said police, sheriff officers and other agencies went to the camp on Thursday morning and evicted the trio.

Mr Hamilton, deputy leader of Scottish Borders Council, said there was a “heavy police presence”.

He added: “The site is currently being cleared by the council.

“There are still a few things at play with regard to the situation, but I think this morning has been a good result for the community and for them as well in terms of the outcome.”

The trio previously said they were reclaiming land stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

A Home Office spokesperson said: “It would not be appropriate to comment while an investigation is ongoing.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We assisted our partner agencies in the Oxnan Road area of Jedburgh on Thursday October2.”