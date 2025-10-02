Terrorist who killed two in synagogue attack named by police

The terrorist who killed two Jewish men outside a synagogue on the holiest day of the religion’s calendar was a British citizen of Syrian descent, police have said.

Three people have been arrested on suspicion of planning a terror attack in connection with the killings carried out by Jihad Al-Shamie, Greater Manchester Police (GMP) added.

Al-Shamie, 35, was shot dead by police seven minutes after officers were alerted to the attack on Thursday morning.

(PA Graphics)

The force said two men in their 30s and a woman in her 60s were arrested on suspicion of the commission, preparation and instigation of acts of terrorism.

It is understood that Al-Shamie’s name has not appeared in initial searches of police and security service records, and he is not thought to have been under investigation.

It has been widely reported he entered the United Kingdom as a young child, before being granted British citizenship in 2006.

Further checks are being carried out to see if any of his details appear anywhere in records of other investigations.

GMP said officers were “working to understand the motivation behind the attack” and confirmed the killer had not been referred to the Government’s Prevent counter-terror scheme.

Two men died in the attack and three men remain in hospital with serious injuries after Al-Shamie – who is yet to be formally identified – rammed into people with a car before stabbing a man outside the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Crumpsall, Greater Manchester, on Thursday morning.

Among the men in hospital, one was stabbed and a second was hit by the car.

Armed police at the scene (Peter Byrne/PA)

A third man “presented himself at hospital with an injury that may have been sustained as officers stopped the attacker”, police said.

GMP said in a statement: “We are working to formally identify those who have tragically been killed and provide support to their loved ones, in addition to the injured and the wider community.

“We are working to understand the motivation behind the attack as the investigation continues.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer visited a synagogue on Thursday evening after he vowed to do “everything in my power” to protect Jewish communities in the UK.

In a statement, the Board of Deputies and the Jewish Leadership Council said the attack was “something we feared was coming” because of “rising antisemitism in the UK”.

Officials hailed those inside the synagogue who barricaded the door and prevented the attacker from getting inside.

GMP Chief Constable Sir Stephen Watson praised the “immediate bravery” of security staff and worshippers who shut the attacker out during what Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham described as a “horrific antisemitic attack”.

Sir Stephen said: “There were a large number of worshippers attending the synagogue at the time of this attack, but thanks to the immediate bravery of security staff and the worshippers inside, as well as the fast response of the police, the attacker was prevented from gaining access.”

A dramatic picture of Al-Shamie shows the moment he stood outside the synagogue with unidentified objects strapped to his waist, initially thought to be an explosive device.

Police later confirmed the device was not viable.

Speaking from Downing Street after a Cobra emergency committee meeting, Sir Keir condemned the “terrorist attack that attacked Jews because they are Jews”, which he said had been committed by “a vile individual”.

Addressing the Jewish community in the UK, he said: “I promise you that I will do everything in my power to guarantee you the security that you deserve, starting with a more visible police presence, protecting your community.

“I promise you that over the coming days, you will see the other Britain, the Britain of compassion, of decency, of love.

“And I promise you that this Britain will come together to wrap our arms around your community and show you that Britain is a place where you and your family are safe, secure and belong.”

Sir Keir said “additional police assets” would be deployed at synagogues across the country.

Police declared a major incident at 9.37am after receiving a call from a man who said he had witnessed a car being driven towards members of the public and that one man had been stabbed.

After the attack, police said a loud explosion could be heard as “specialist resources gained entry to the suspect’s vehicle as a precaution”.

A woman, who described herself as a religious Jew who lives next door to the synagogue, said as soon as the suspect got out of the car he “started stabbing anyone near him”.

Chava Lewin said: “I spoke to someone who said she was driving and saw a car driving erratically and it crashed into the gates (of the synagogue).

“The second he got out of the car he started stabbing anyone near him.

“He went for the security guard and tried to break into the synagogue. Someone barricaded the door.”

Another man said prayers had started when the attack happened but Rabbi Daniel Walker, who was leading the service, remained calm and he and others led the congregation to safety.

He added: “They are true heroes.”