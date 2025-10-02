Swinney expresses ‘horror’ at Manchester synagogue attack

Scotland’s First Minister has expressed his “horror” at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester as he sent his condolences to those impacted.

Police say two people died after initial reports of four injuries when police were called to the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue at around 9.30am on Thursday.

The suspect was shot by police and Greater Manchester Police say “is also believed to be deceased”.

Emergency services were called to the Heaton Park Synagogue at around 9.30am on Thursday (Peter Byrne/PA)

Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the hours after the attack, John Swinney said: “Can I express my horror at the attack on a synagogue in Manchester this morning.

“This attack came on Yom Kippur, the holiest time in the Jewish calendar, and my thoughts are with the victims, their families and all of the Jewish communities in Scotland and across the UK.”

The First Minister expressed his thanks to the emergency services who attended the scene, adding: “Antisemitism is an evil we must confront and stand resolutely against, and I know the whole chamber speaks with one voice on this important question.”

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said he was “horrified” by the attack.

“Like others, my thoughts are with all those affected and the wider Jewish community,” he said.

“Yom Kippur should be a time of peace and reflection, and instead they have been the victim of hate and violence.

“We must all stand against antisemitism and all forms of prejudice and hate.”

Scottish Green co-leader Ross Greer sent his and his party’s “thoughts, our prayers, our love and our solidarity” to the victims and the wider Jewish community.

“This will cast a long shadow over Yom Kippur worship this evening,” he added.

Scottish Tory co-leader Russell Findlay described the attack as “horrific” and sent his party’s “very best wishes” to those impacted.