Starmer labels sexist and racist comments from Met officers as ‘shocking’

The Prime Minister has described the behaviour of Metropolitan Police officers who were secretly filmed making racist and sexist comments as “shocking”.

The footage, gathered undercover for a BBC Panorama documentary, appeared to show some officers at a central London police station call for immigrants to be shot and brag about using violence against suspects.

Reacting to the documentary, Sir Keir Starmer said: “I’ve not yet seen the footage, but I’ve had it described to me, and it’s shocking, and I’m glad the commissioner is responding.

“He needs to be very robust in his response.”

Met commissioner Sir Mark Rowley said people in London can trust the “vast majority” of the force’s officers, adding that he was “horrified” by the documentary.

He told LBC on Thursday: “We completely get that you’re going to be upset and angry when you watch this, and it’s going to cause you to question your trust in the Metropolitan Police.

“You can be rest assured that we are relentless in rooting out these characters.

“You can trust the vast majority of great men and women who are out there to protect you and serve.

“It’s those men and women who are building more trust and more confidence from the people of London, and we will continue doing that because we’re all equally passionate about our vocation, and we’re all as horrified as you are as a member of the public by what we saw last night.”

Nine serving and one former officer, and one designated detention officer who is a civilian member of staff, are all under investigation for gross misconduct by watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Allegations include excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour.

One constable is facing a criminal investigation for allegedly perverting the course of justice.

Home Secretary Shabana Mahmood said the footage was “disturbing” and “sickening” – adding that she expected police chiefs to use their powers to sack anyone guilty of gross misconduct.

She said: “The disturbing scenes in this footage are sickening.

“It is right that the Metropolitan Police have condemned this, and we fully support their pledge to root out those unfit to serve the public. I know this is a top priority for the commissioner.

“We have given police chiefs the powers to automatically sack officers who fail background checks and dismiss those guilty of gross misconduct, and we expect them to be used.”