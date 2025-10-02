Shropshire Star
Police on scene after reported stabbing at synagogue

Greater Manchester Police said it was called to an incident in Crumpsall on Thursday.

By contributor Josh Payne, PA Chief Reporter
Published
Supporting image for story: Police on scene after reported stabbing at synagogue
Greater Manchester Police said they were called to a reported stabbing at a synagogue on Thursday (Yui Mok/PA)

Police are at the scene of a reported stabbing at a synagogue.

North West Ambulance Service (NWAS) said resources had been sent to the scene.

In a statement, NWAS said: “Our priority is to ensure people receive the medical help they need as quickly as possible.”