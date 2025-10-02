Noah Donohoe inquest to be postponed until 2026

An inquest into the death of Belfast teenager Noah Donohoe is to be postponed until 2026.

A hearing at the Royal Courts of Justice was told there were “significant concerns” that the current start date in November would mean the evidence would not finish by Christmas.

Noah, 14, was found dead in a storm drain in north Belfast in June 2020, six days after he went missing as he cycled to meet friends.

Coroner Mr Justice Rooney is presiding over the inquest for the St Malachy’s College pupil.

Fiona Donohoe, the mother of Noah Donohoe, at an earlier hearing (Liam McBurney/PA)

The inquest before a jury, which has been delayed several times previously, had been scheduled to begin on November 3.

Noah’s mother, Fiona Donohoe, who attended the hearing, is hoping to get answers to some of her questions surrounding the death of her son through the inquest process.

Counsel for the coroner Peter Coll KC, updated the court on preparations for the inquest.

He said: “It is only right to say, such as things stand at the moment, such is the extent of the evidence that has been identified to date, the case, if started on the 3rd of November will certainly run up close to the Christmas break and one cannot discount the risk that it would pass over into that Christmas break period.”

He added: “It would be unfortunate to say the least if the jury were to be faced with an elongated break over that Christmas period.”

Mr Justice Rooney said: “All of the parties in this inquest have been working towards the 3rd of November start date. The inquest was previously adjourned from February.

“I appreciate that a considerable amount of work from all parties has been put into this matter. We are four weeks away.

“I had anticipated that sufficient time had been left between 3rd of November and Christmas to deal with each and every issue.

“My preference would be we could start on the 3rd of November and finish by 19th December. I am prepared to sit as long as it takes to get the matter resolved.”

Brenda Campbell KC raised concerns the evidence would not conclude before Christmas (Liam McBurney/PA)

Brenda Campbell KC, counsel for Noah’s mother Fiona Donohoe, made an application that the inquest be adjourned until 2026.

Ms Campbell said Ms Donohoe wanted a “full and fearless” inquest into her son’s death.

She said: “The reality appears to be that we have a significant amount of material that has come in in recent days that is going to require careful consideration and in all likelihood further lines of inquiry.

“We are in a position of starting the inquest with some significant lines of inquiry still being bottomed out.

“The problem arises at the other end. We have very significant concerns that the evidence would not finish before Christmas.”

She added: “Our worst-case scenario would have the evidence finishing in the mouth of Christmas with no opportunity for submissions and with the jury going out in the mouth of Christmas.

“Ms Donohoe wants this inquest to be heard in front of a jury, but we do not want a jury to be under any pressure of time or under any pressure of circumstance.”

Mr Justice Rooney said if the inquest had to be adjourned he wanted to start it as early as possible in 2026.

He said all counsel in the case should liaise to see if the inquest could start on January 12.

He said he did not want preparations for the inquest to be relaxed.

“If we take the foot off the pedal now we’ll be in the same position.”

He added: “It is disappointing but I understand there are very good reasons why there would be concern if we start on 3rd November we wouldn’t finish by 19th December.

“I do take on board all of the points made by Ms Campbell, but especially the fact Ms Donohoe has sanctioned the fact it would be better if we start it in January.

“We don’t want a situation where the jury would find themselves under pressure to reach a decision in the last week of December.

“We certainly would not want a situation where the jury were held in deliberation over the two weeks of Christmas.

“That just wouldn’t work.”