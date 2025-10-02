New Taser with almost double firing distance approved for police forces

Police officers in England and Wales will soon be able to fire a Taser at a target about the length of a modern double-decker bus away after a new device was approved for use.

Axon’s T10 model is able to fire at up to 45ft (13.7m), almost double the distance of the Taser 7 which works at up to 25ft (7.6m), Alex Lowe, UK and Ireland regional director at Axon, said.

The device can also fire up to 10 single probes and the officer can choose where each is fired, unlike previous devices which have four.

They can also be fired at a faster speed.

An officer during a demonstration of the Taser 10 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Two probes must be deployed for the Taser to send any electricity into a person.And when an officer draws their Taser 10 from its holster, it will automatically turn on their body-worn camera feed, which can be watched live by officers providing support from a control centre.

The device also provides an auditory warning, if activated by the officer before firing, alerting the public and serving as a deterrent to offenders.

About 20 police forces have already signed up for the new devices, which cost roughly the same as the previous model, Mr Lowe added.

The device has been subject to testing and medical assessments, with trials carried out by the College of Policing, the Home Office said.

Policing minister Sarah Jones and Chief Constable Lucy D’Orsi, national policing lead for less lethal weapons, visited a police station in north London on Thursday to see the new Taser in action from 19ft (6m), 32ft (10m), with an officer pretending to be a criminal dressed in a padded outfit with a weapon.

Policing minister Sarah Jones during a briefing for the Taser 10 (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Ms Jones said: “Police officers up and down the country are at their best when defusing stressful, and often dangerous, situations, but their safety and the safety of the communities they serve is paramount.

“The new T10 offers a safer option for officers who find themselves in those dangerous situations.

“This new device, backed by robust testing, will help our police forces and properly trained officers tackle crime more effectively while maintaining public trust and accountability, which is crucial to our plan for change.”

Ms D’Orsi said: “We are proud to operate a predominantly unarmed police service built on public consent, where officers resolve most incidents safely without force, and we continue to see a consistent decline in Taser discharges.

“Taser provides vital support in high-risk, fast-moving situations.

“Officers who volunteer to carry Taser are highly trained, and in 92% of cases its presence alone defuses danger swiftly and safely.

“Accountability is paramount, and the new Taser 10 model enhances oversight and prioritises de-escalation, reinforcing our focus on public safety and trust.”

Mr Lowe said: “Taser 10 – supported by immersive VR training – is a vital part of the technology toolkit alongside body-worn video and real-time digital evidence management that will help police deliver on the Government’s Safer Streets mission.”