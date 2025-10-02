Kate ‘takes flight’ over Lincolnshire during visit to RAF base

The Princess of Wales performed a loop-the-loop in an RAF Typhoon jet simulator as she met pilots on the front line of the UK’s air defences.

Kate flew into RAF Coningsby, in Lincolnshire, where she was shown around one of the fighter aircraft on stand-by to respond to any threats to national airspace, before stepping into a state-of-the-art simulator.

Kate told gathered children that her son, Louis, wanted to be a pilot (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

She later told waiting children how her son Louis wanted to be a pilot and apologised to some of the youngsters for not wearing a dress for her visit.

The princess arrived in a helicopter at the base for her first visit as its Royal Honorary Air Commodore, and was briefed about recent RAF operations, including supporting Nato in Poland.

She was then shown around a fully armed Quick Reaction Alert (QRA) Typhoon, which is ready to react to any threat facing UK airspace within minutes of an alert.

The Princess of Wales was given a tour of the base and its aircraft before visiting the training facility (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Wearing a grey checked suit over a darker grey top, the princess was given a tour of the aircraft by its pilot, Wing Commander Luke Wilkinson, before climbing stairs with him up to the cockpit.

QRA provides a 24/7 interception response based at RAF Coningsby and RAF Lossiemouth in Scotland.

Jets from Lincolnshire can reach London in under 10 minutes once they are scrambled.

After meeting pilots, Kate took to the controls of a jet simulator and flew a loop-the-loop over Lincolnshire (James Glossop/The Times/PA)

Kate then moved to the newly opened Typhoon Future Synthetic Training facility, where she took the simulated controls of the fast jet, telling instructor Geraint White that she had flown a helicopter simulation before but never a plane.

The princess “flew” around the Lincolnshire countryside with the North Sea ahead and, at one point, appeared to perform a loop-the-loop manoeuvre.

Kate met some of the pilots in training, asking about their time at RAF Valley, in Anglesey, where she lived with the Prince of Wales when he was in training.

She then moved on to visit a communal space called the Lounge, where she accepted an offer of a cup of tea and chatted to RAF Coningsby’s Welfare Team.

Presenting her with three model Typhoons for her children, one team member said to her: “Somebody told us that your children were very excited about you seeing a plane.”

The royal visitor replied: “They’ll be very upset that I’ve seen a Typhoon without them.”

As she prepared to leave the base, she was greeted by dozens of families with small children who cheered and gave her flowers and other keepsakes.

Kate spent more than half an hour talking to the families about life on the base and chatting to the small children.

She told Jo Sweeney and her 10-year-old stepson Robin that her son Louis wanted to be a pilot.

The princess told the family how she had been talking to the trainee pilots and warned Robin that it took eight years to learn to fly a Typhoon.

She admired the dresses of some of the young girls who talked to her, telling more than one: “I’m sorry I didn’t wear my dress today.”

One of the girls took a great interest in the RAF brooch Kate was wearing and then her watch, prompting the princess to advise her to ask Father Christmas for one.

When another young girl threw her arms around the princess, Kate told her: “I love hugs.”

Asked about the royal turn in the simulator, station commander Group Captain Paul O’Grady said: “She did have a go.

“She seems to be a natural pilot, so we might have to get her qualified in a Typhoon, if she’s up for it.”