Family of couple detained in Iran call on ministers to ‘secure urgent release’

The family of a British couple detained in Iran is calling on the Foreign Office to “secure their urgent release”, saying the couple’s “physical health is really starting to suffer”.

Lindsay and Craig Foreman were taken into custody in January during a motorcycle tour around the world and were later charged with espionage.

The couple, of East Sussex, deny the allegations.

Asked when the last time was he had contact, Lindsay’s son Joe Bennett told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme: “So, via the embassy, we’ve had contact about three weeks ago, but actually direct contact with my mum and Craig is near on two months now.

“We’ve only actually had the one phone call with them both, which is really tough. So, it’s all fractured sort of information that comes through, and, I say, no direct information is being passed from them to us.”

On how they are, he said “reports are not good”, adding: “Conditions are, you’ve got cramped cells, there’s no mattresses, there’s been untreated illnesses, malnutrition, lack of hygiene.

“They went months without funds. You know, when you hear stuff like your mum’s on a drip, it sends you a bit crazy, really, because you don’t know why or what for, or if she’s going to be OK.

“Craig has been dealing with a tooth abscess for a couple of months now. So, you know, although they’re mentally resilient, I think their physical health is really starting to suffer now.”

Mr Bennett said the family is calling on the Foreign Office to “secure their urgent release”.

He said: “We know that the charges that they are even being addressed with are falsified, right? They’re not spies and that’s why we want them to act to get them their release home.

“As I say, they’re trying to do everything they can to stay mentally resilient, but it’s taken a toll on their physical health and I don’t know how long that can go on for.

“So, you know, we’ve been told since the court hearing that happened on Saturday, the information that we got through was that there could be a verdict within seven to 10 days. So, you know, the window’s closing, potentially before their sentence, and it is to secure their urgent release home.”

Asked if he still has faith in our authorities, he said “absolutely”, adding: “I mean, we have to, because they ultimately will be the ones that bring them home.

“So, I think we’ve got a meeting now with the Foreign Secretary on the 16th of October. Hopefully by then, whatever the outcome of said court date we will know the answer to, and it will be a case of going in there to strategise. How do we get them home? What are the best options here, and what can we all do to pull towards that one goal?”

On the charges they are facing, Mr Bennett said “we’re still none the wiser as a family”, adding: “It’s still very loosely put around the espionage charges. And if there’s not a basis for espionage, then it’s attempted espionage, which are baseless, you know, they were tourists with valid visas, had a licensed guide and a pre-approved itinerary.”

The FCDO warns all British and British-Iranian nationals not to travel to Iran because of a “significant risk of arrest, questioning or detention”.

A spokeswoman said previously: “We are deeply concerned by reports that two British nationals have been charged with espionage in Iran.

“We continue to raise this case directly with the Iranian authorities.

“We are providing them with consular assistance and remain in close contact with their family members.”