Alleged Myleene Klass stalker sent Nicola Sturgeon letter ‘signed in blood’

An alleged stalker accused of causing serious alarm to Myleene Klass sent a letter to Nicola Sturgeon he said was “signed in blood” and which “pledged his soul to Satan”.

Peter Windsor was arrested in January 2023 over the letter, which was posted to the former first minister in 2020, but a decision was taken not to prosecute him, a trial at Birmingham Crown Court was told.

Prosecutors allege Windsor, who suffers from schizophrenia, stalked both Ms Klass and her Classic FM colleague Katie Breathwick by sending items, including an air pistol, handcuffs and details of a DIY will kit, to the station’s central London studios between 2020 and 2024.

Myleene Klass arriving at court (Jacob King/PA)

Windsor, 61, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, gave evidence in his defence on Thursday after agreed facts were read to the jury detailing two letters he sent to Ms Sturgeon in October 2020 and October 2022.

The agreed facts, read into the court record by prosecutor Timothy Sapwell, said of the first letter: “The defendant sent a letter to the first minister for Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon.

“It was signed by him. In it he said that he might visit her to discuss groups of people with whom he appeared to take issue, including Freemasons, politicians and doctors.

“He also said that he pledged his soul to Satan and that the letter was signed in blood. There was some dried blood on it.”

The second letter to the then first minister, which bore Windsor’s name and address, expressed hostility to various groups and made reference to killing people, the court heard.

Windsor was arrested by Police Scotland officers at his home in January 2023 on suspicion of threatening behaviour as a result of the two letters.

He was then interviewed at Birmingham’s Perry Barr custody suite and released pending further inquiries and “ultimately a decision was taken not to prosecute him because he was not resident in Scotland”.

A letter sent by Peter Windsor to the radio presenters (West Midlands Police/PA)

Giving evidence to the jury from the witness box, Windsor said the letter sent to Ms Sturgeon was “just a joke” and denied that a map of Edinburgh found on the wall of his home showed a desire to visit her.

Asked about the first letter saying he wanted to visit Ms Sturgeon, Windsor answered: “That wasn’t serious. I wanted to visit the Royal Yacht Britannia.

“I just thought I would write a black comedy-type note – just a script in an acting thing.”

Windsor, who has used multiple names including Peter Szymanski and changed his surname to Windsor by deed poll, appeared in the witness box wearing a light grey sweatshirt and dark grey jogging bottoms.

Answering questions from defence barrister Philip Brunt, Windsor, who has no previous convictions, said he had sent the items to the radio presenters and Ms Sturgeon as a “pretend weird” acting performance.

Some of the items posted to Mrs Breathwick, including a stamp collection, had been an attempt to put her mind at rest that he was not a “weirdo criminal” drug addict, Windsor said.

The defendant said he had not been to London since a 2016 visit to Buckingham Palace stables.

A stamp collection sent by Windsor to the Classic FM studios (West Mdilands Police/PA)

Insisting that the packages he sent did not amount to stalking, he told the court: “Stalkers want things and blackmail whereas ordinary gentlemanly types just give gifts for no particular reason sometimes.

“I haven’t been to London for years. I didn’t take it as the definition of stalking, just sending things.”

Saying he had a “pretend obsession” with Mrs Breathwick and Ms Klass and wanted to get in the newspapers, Windsor added: “I thought I would be arrested and let go the same day.”

Former Hear’Say star Ms Klass told the jury on Wednesday how she felt “sheer terror” after being sent a gun, a silver ring and a police uniform.

Mrs Breathwick told the court on Tuesday of her horror at receiving a letter with details of a DIY will-writing kit and other “raving” and “unhinged” mail from Windsor, who she said left her in fear of her safety.

Asked what his motivation had been for sending the items to the presenters, Windsor responded: “Just to try and draw attention to the plight of people who have been on benefit, like I have, for 30 years.

“They are always criminal suspects and police always come around to them for doing the slightest thing.

“I thought I will be a bit controversial. And maybe more people will know me and say ‘there he is’ in the pub.”

Peter Windsor is on trial at Birmingham Crown Court (Chris Radburn/PA Archive)

Windsor denies two counts of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.

The trial continues.