Yellow weather warning forecasts heavy rain in parts of Scotland

Forecasters have warned people may face disruption as they issued a weather warning for heavy rain in parts of western and southern Scotland over the next few days.

The Met Office yellow warning comes into force at 5pm on Wednesday and runs until 6am on Friday.

It warns persistent, heavy rain may lead to transport disruption and flooding.

The warning covers much of Scotland’s west coast, extending as far north as Skye and as far south as Irvine in North Ayrshire.

Forecasters warn spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures, while it is possible train and bus services may be disrupted or cancelled.

They warn there may be fast-flowing or deep floodwater, “causing a danger to life”.

Power cuts and loss of other services are also possible.

The Met Office said: “The heaviest rain will be over hills and mountains although with pulses of heavier rain extending more widely at times, during Thursday in particular.

“From late Wednesday through to early Friday, 50-75mm of rain is expected to build up widely, with 100-150mm over west facing mountains.”

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency has issued three flood alerts, in Argyll and Bute, Skye and Lochaber, and Wester Ross.