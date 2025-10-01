William: Killing of aid workers is ‘cruel affront to humanitarian principles’

The Prince of Wales has condemned the killing of aid workers in regions such as Gaza as a “cruel affront” to humanitarian principles.

Speaking at the launch of the first, global memorial for humanitarian workers in west London, William paid tribute to their “courage and sacrifice” and honoured those who had died.

At Wednesday’s event at Gunnersbury Park, the prince addressed guests including staff from aid organisations such as Medecins Sans Frontieres (MSF) and the Mines Advisory Group, as well as bereaved families and survivors of attacks.

In his speech, the prince said: “Together, these aid workers encapsulate the best of international humanitarian principles: humanity, independence, neutrality and impartiality.

The prince at the centre of the Global Humanitarian Memorial (Chris Jackson/PA)

“They are selfless individuals, of every nationality, who put themselves in harm’s way to help others.

“Yet, too often, hundreds of humanitarian aid workers around the world are killed while on duty.

“Last year, the number was 385. This year, it has already reached 300.

“I know that many of their bereaved families are here today, representing too many others.

“Every single one of those deaths is a tragedy.

“A cruel affront to the international humanitarian principles which must remain sacrosanct.”

The memorial celebrates humanitarian aid workers (Chris Jackson/PA)

William went on to call for better protection and recognition for aid workers.

He said: “We are witnesses to the appalling suffering of those who are victims of war and violence; from Ukraine to Sudan, from Myanmar to Haiti and, indeed, throughout much of the Middle East. And, alas, in so many other places.

“Yet, the presence of humanitarian aid workers, like those in Gaza, runs like a thread of shared humanity through even the grimmest of environments.

“Rather than running away from danger, discomfort and hunger, these incredibly brave men and women stay behind to bring whatever respite, compassion and care they can to those who need it the most.

“We must champion and fight for their access to people in the most desperate of circumstances.”

He added: “We must do more to recognise their service, and more to protect them.”

The Prince of Wales at the launch of the memorial (Chris Jackson/PA)

After his speech, William met some attendees including Sunny La Valle, a humanitarian worker with a nursing background who previously worked for MSF.

Ms La Valle, from Hackney in London, was working in Ethiopia when three of her colleagues were killed.

The aid worker, 43, said it was clear after the bodies of Maria Hernandez Matas; Yohannes Halefom Reda; and Tedros Gebremariam were examined that her colleagues had been “executed”.

She said of the prince’s presence at the event: “It’s hugely important, because it kind of helps us shine a spotlight on the issue.

“I think we talked about how people become desensitised because they’re seeing things all the time, just in general with war.

“He said, ‘people value you and your colleagues but people become a bit numb to it as well, it doesn’t mean they don’t value you’ which was really nice to hear.

“But also, I think it just shines a spotlight on the issue and keeps it alive.”

The memorial, formally opened by William, honours all humanitarians who have died in service and celebrates those who continue to put their lives at risk to help others.

Created by British artist Michael Landy and the Humanitarian Memorial Committee, the artwork is a circle of 15 green human-sized figures with spaces allowing visitors to complete the circle by joining hands.

The figures bear stories from individuals who have either distributed or received humanitarian aid.

William has long supported aid workers, and met representatives from the British Red Cross and Palestine Red Crescent Society last year to hear about the humanitarian situation in Gaza and the wider region – and the impact on staff.

In 2023, William and the Princess of Wales met rescuers from the Disaster Emergency Committee to thank them for their efforts following an earthquake in Turkey and Syria.