Wigan claim Leigh threatened to pull out of Friday play-off tie over ticket row

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont has allegedly threatened to pull his club out of Friday night’s Betfred Super League play-off semi-final against neighbours Wigan over a ticket row.

Wigan claim Beaumont sent a message to their chief executive Kris Radlinski late on Tuesday night informing him of their intention not to fulfil the fixture.

Beaumont was not immediately available for comment but Leigh subsequently posted a graphic on their social media feed simply noting it was “2 days to go until the semi-final”.

Wigan said in a statement: “At 10.37pm on Tuesday 30 September, our club was informed in writing by Derek Beaumont of Leigh Leopards that they do not intend to fulfil this Friday’s scheduled semi-final fixture.”

The row appears to refer to the ticket allocation given to visiting supporters, which Wigan say comprised a choice of 4,600 unreserved seats or 5,400 reserved seats in the North Stand.

The prospective allocation appears to comfortably exceed the 10% minimum required to be given to away supporters for play-off matches, and has been determined by Wigan’s Ground Safety Officer in relation to the club’s Ground Safety Certificate.

Wigan added in the statement: “We continue to prepare for Friday’s semi-final and will release further information as the situation develops.”