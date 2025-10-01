Vehicle destroyed by fire in car park at Heathrow Airport

A car caught fire in a multi-storey car park at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it sent four fire engines and about 25 firefighters to the scene at Terminal 3.

The vehicle was destroyed by the blaze and two adjacent vehicles were damaged.

Heathrow said the car park was closed but has since reopened.

The rest of the airport remained open as usual during the incident.

LFB said it received the first report about the blaze at 9.04am, and the fire was under control by 10.06am.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

A Heathrow spokesperson said: “Earlier this morning our teams responded to a small vehicle fire in the multi-storey car park for Terminal 3.

“The fire was quickly extinguished. This is an isolated incident. We apologise to passengers for any inconvenience.”

Heathrow was closed to all flights on March 21 until about 6pm after a fire at a nearby electricity substation late on the previous night.

More than 270,000 air passenger journeys were disrupted by the incident.