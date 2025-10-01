Police officers accused of sharing anti-Muslim and pro-Tommy Robinson messages

Police officers accused of using excessive force on suspects in custody at Charing Cross police station are said to have shared anti-Muslim messages and some supportive of Tommy Robinson.

Metropolitan Police bosses are bracing themselves for a Panorama documentary that is due to broadcast on Wednesday that will set out the full details of what nine serving and one former officer, and one designated detention officer, are alleged to have done.

On Tuesday, watchdog the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC), which has launched its own inquiry into the claims, said that the 11 were under investigation for potential gross misconduct.

This is over allegations linked to excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley took up the post three years ago tasked with cleaning up the force (James Manning/PA)

One constable was also under criminal investigation accused of perverting the course of justice.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred while those said to have been involved were both on and off duty between August 2024 and January 2025.

Messages shared are understood to include support for far-right activist Robinson, and anti-Muslim sentiment.

The entire custody team at Charing Cross has been disbanded and moved elsewhere in the wake of the allegations, which emerged after an investigation by Panorama.

Nine officers at the centre of the claims have been suspended while the IOPC inquiry continues.

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley took up the post three years ago tasked with cleaning up the force at arguably one of the most troubled times in its history.

He vowed to kick wrongdoers out of the Met in the wake of the murder of Sarah Everard by a serving officer, and another being unmasked as a serial rapist who targeted victims over nearly 20 years.

Separate, earlier allegations linked to Charing Cross police station led to his predecessor Dame Cressida Dick leaving her job after London Mayor Sadiq Khan said he could no longer support her.

A 2022 report by the IOPC revealed officers had exchanged highly offensive messages, including repeated jokes about rape, domestic violence and violent racism, as well as homophobic language and derogatory terms for disabled people.

The IOPC took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full and said the behaviour it had uncovered was “disgraceful”.