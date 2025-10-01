Polanski to call for tax on super-rich in Green Party conference leader’s speech

Zack Polanski will say Britain’s economy is “rigged” for the super-rich as he sets out a vision for taxing the wealthy in his first speech to the Green Party’s annual conference as leader.

The self-described “eco-populist” took the reins of the party at the beginning of September.

In his speech on Friday, Mr Polanski will argue that the housing crisis, issues with the NHS and rising bills are the result of a political system designed to protect the wealth of the richest in society.

He will say the system is “rigged in favour of the super-rich while everyone else pays the price”.

He is expected to say: “Hairdressers and plumbers say, understandably, I’ve worked hard all my life. Why are you taxing me? Why are you taxing my ambition?

“We need to make sure that everyone in this country knows there will be people who go to sleep tonight and, without lifting a finger, will wake up richer, much richer.

“They will make more money in one night than everyone in this room could make in an entire year.”

He will call for a tax on the assets of the wealthiest 1% of people, with the aim of reducing inequality and making the country one that everyone can afford to live in.

The money raised would go towards universal free childcare, funding for special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) education, rural bus routes and climate investment.

“It’s time for a party that’s bold enough to say, tax the rich,” he will say.

The Green Party is shifting its politics leftwards after Mr Polanski’s landslide victory in the leadership election, which saw him defeat a joint ticket of MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 to 3,705.