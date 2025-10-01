Military funeral held for first female officer in Army’s most senior regiment

A military funeral has been held for the first female officer in the Army’s most senior regiment, who was killed in a car crash.

Captain Elizabeth Godwin, 28, the first female officer of the Life Guards – which is part of the Household Cavalry, died in Surrey on September 5.

The funeral took place on Wednesday at the Guards Chapel, Wellington Barracks, London.

Nine mounted cavalry troopers from the Life Guards formed a detachment on the Wellington Barracks Square for the arrival of the hearse.

The Bearer Party carry the coffin in to the funeral for Captain Elizabeth Godwin (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Her coffin was carried by members of the regiment, and the steps to the chapel were lined by dismounted dutymen from The Life Guards and The Blues and Royals Regiment.

At the top of the steps, there was an honour guard of soldiers from Army Training Regiment Pirbright, young soldiers she taught at the time of her death.

The hearse bearing her coffin followed the route Captain Godwin took each day to take up her duties when she was an officer of the King’s Life Guard.

Captain Godwin joined The Life Guards in 2020, winning the Sword of Honour at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst as the best of her intake.

She played polo and hockey for the Army and also took part in ceremonial duties, including Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral and the King’s coronation.

Military buglers at the funeral for Captain Elizabeth Godwin (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

At the time of her death, she was serving in the Army Training Regiment in Pirbright.

Captain Godwin, who grew up in Devon and attended Exeter School, was interviewed at Hyde Park Barracks by British magazine Tatler for its October 2023 issue.

Telling of leading a 29-strong troop, she said: “No matter what, you have to have a confident front, because if you don’t believe in yourself, nobody else will.”

Speaking about the King’s coronation, she said: “I remember really looking forward to (it) and feeling so privileged.

“I had fortunately finished my equine training so that I would be in a privileged position to ride in the coronation.”