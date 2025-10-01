Man denies assaulting police officer during disorder at London protest

A man has denied assaulting a police officer by beating after disorder broke out during protests in central London.

Lewis Siverns, 33, of Farmer Way, Tipton, West Midlands, appeared at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, Pc Moroni Cesario, by beating in the borough of Westminster on September 13.

Between 110,000 and 150,000 people turned out for activist Tommy Robinson’s Unite the Kingdom rally, with around 5,000 involved in an anti-racism counter-demonstration.

The Metropolitan Police said there were several incidents of violent disorder, the majority of which were linked to the Unite the Kingdom event.

Seven other people are facing charges including assault and public order offences.

Siverns was given bail by Judge Nina Tempia until his trial on March 31 next year at City of London Magistrates’ Court.