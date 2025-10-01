Hundreds gather to remember father, mother and son killed in Co Louth

Hundreds of people have turned out for a candlelit vigil to remember a father, mother and their son who were murdered in Co Louth earlier this week.

The Catholic Archbishop of Armagh and Primate of All Ireland Eamon Martin was among those who joined prayers for Mark O’Connor, 54, his wife Louise, 56, and their son Evan, 27.

Shock was expressed by the local community after the bodies of the parents and their son, who had additional needs, were found at the family’s home in Drumgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

Candles burn next to a photo during a vigil in Louth for Mark and Louise O’Connor and their son Evan (Mark Marlow/PA)

Warm tributes have been paid to all three and the impact they made, including Mr O’Connor’s work for disability advocacy and Mrs O’Connor’s as a nurse, while Evan was described as cherished by all who knew him.

Flowers and messages expressing condolences have been laid outside the garda cordon.

Hundreds of people turned out at Stonetown Community Walking Track on Wednesday evening to remember them.

A person lights a candle during a vigil in Co Louth for Mark and Louise O’Connor and their son Evan (Mark Marlow/PA)

Prayers were led by Father Gerry Campbell, who described the community carrying a sorrow too heavy for words, adding that in a “quiet and tranquil corner of Co Louth, the loss of Mark, Louise and Evan has sent ripples of grief across our parish and across this land and into the hearts of all who have heard their story”.

Hymns were also sung by those gathered.

On Tuesday evening, another of Mr and Mrs O’Connor’s sons, Robert O’Connor, 31, of Drumgowna, appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court charged with three counts of murder.