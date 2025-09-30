Rape of woman by group in churchyard ‘not linked to migrant accommodation’

There is currently no information linking the rape of a woman by a group of men in a Banbury churchyard to migrant accommodation, police have said as they warned against public speculation.

The woman, in her 30s, was raped in the churchyard of St Mary’s and the surrounding area of the Oxfordshire town centre in the early hours of Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

One of the offenders is reportedly a white man, the force said on Monday morning.

Police added that evening: “We are aware of speculation circulating regarding the possible ethnic background or origin of the individuals connected to this incident.

“At this stage, we have no further verified description of those involved, and any assumptions being made are unfounded and unhelpful to the investigation.”

They added: “We can confirm there is no information at this stage to link this investigation to migrant accommodation.

“We urge the public to refrain from speculation.”

Officers previously appealed for a woman who tried to stop the attack to come forward.

Detective Sergeant Mark Personius said: “This is a horrific crime and Thames Valley Police is conducting a thorough investigation to identify the offenders.

“We are supporting the victim with specifically trained officers at this extremely difficult time.

“The town centre would have been busy on a Saturday night into the early hours of a Sunday morning, therefore, I would also appeal to anyone else who saw or heard anything in the area between about 12am and 2.30am this morning to come forward.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Thames Valley Police with the reference number 43250495078.