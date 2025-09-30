Radio presenter tells Myleene Klass stalking trial of terror at ‘raving’ letters

Radio presenter Katie Breathwick has told jurors she was left terrified by an alleged stalker who posted her a DIY will-writing kit, binoculars, perfume and running shoes alongside “unhinged” letters.

Mrs Breathwick told the trial of Peter Windsor, who is also accused of stalking Myleene Klass, that she informed her Classic FM colleague of his “raving” notes and gifts because she felt the ex-Hear’Say singer needed to be aware of a situation that might put her at risk.

Prosecutors allege that Windsor, aged 61 and from Birmingham, stalked both presenters between 2020 and 2024, sending Ms Klass an air pistol and fancy dress outfits and other “unwanted” gifts.

Myleene Klass is a presenter on Classic FM (PA)

Birmingham Crown Court has heard that Windsor sent a note calling Ms Klass a “naughty vixen” and sent Mrs Breathwick a letter saying he wanted to go paddling in a lake with both women while drinking champagne.

Giving evidence from behind a screen in the witness box on Tuesday, Mrs Breathwick told jurors she received more than 100 items from Windsor, all sent to Global’s central London studios.

The 53-year-old, who became audibly upset during the latter parts of her evidence, told the court she first received correspondence from Windsor, who has been diagnosed with schizophrenia, at the start of the Covid pandemic.

She said: “The first time I ever really had a prickling instinct that this was a little bit different was March 2020.

“The first note was something to do with how many push-ups and pull-ups he had done. It was weird.

“It was a note of a personal nature talking about me as if he knew me.”

The mail, some addressed to her alone and some to both her and Ms Klass, had included a reference to witchcraft, Mrs Breathwick added.

Answering questions from prosecutor Timothy Sapwell, Mrs Breathwick said she was concerned at the initial parcels, telling the court: “It felt unhinged and unpredictable and it’s pretty clear to me that whoever was writing them wasn’t in a good state.

“Everyone was talking about mental health issues and it was pretty obvious to me that this person was in that situation and that I was the focus of those feelings. It’s deeply, deeply disturbing to know that.”

Asked why she was particularly concerned, the radio host said of the hand-written letters: “They were raving and unstable… but it was also the fact he named my colleague Myleene.

“I was aware that it was probably important that she needed to be made aware of this.”

The court has heard Windsor had officially changed his name to Sir Peter Windsor and sent a message to both his alleged victims saying it would be “divine to paddle with you both in Buckingham Palace Lake and get you two their brand of £60 bubbly”.

Mrs Breathwick told the jury of 10 men and two women: “It really freaked me out.”

Invited to describe how receiving the will-writing kit in March 2021 had made her feel, Mrs Breathwick answered: “I was terrified – I was terrified because what was his intention?

“Was he telling me that I needed to write a will? Is that what that was? Why did he send that to me?”

The trial is being heard at Birmingham Crown Court (PA)

Asked to comment on the “gift” of binoculars, Mrs Breathwick told the court: “I was really frightened by this stage. I thought he had sent me the binoculars to tell me he was watching me.”

During her testimony, Mrs Breathwick said she had informed Ms Klass of the parcels because she felt she needed to, despite being told not to.

“I felt a duty as as woman to make her aware of a situation that might put her at risk,” she said.

Windsor, of Mary Road, Stechford, Birmingham, denies two counts of stalking causing serious alarm or distress.