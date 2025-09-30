Murder accused appears in court over body found in derelict building

A man has appeared at the Old Bailey over the death of a man whose body was found in a derelict building a month after he disappeared.

Junior Ryan Coleman, 43, was reported missing on August 20 and his body was found by officers on September 19.

Officers discovered Mr Coleman at around 8.17am as they searched a building in Brockley Road, Lewisham, south-east London, as a part of a missing person investigation.

A murder investigation was launched after a post-mortem examination confirmed Mr Coleman had died from a blunt force trauma to his head.

The defendant made his first appearance by video-link at the Old Bailey (Daniel Leal-Olivas/PA)

On Friday, Daniel Watkis, 39, of Glenarm Road, Hackney, was charged with his murder and possession of class A drug cocaine.

The defendant made his first appearance at the Old Bailey by video-link from Thameside jail on Tuesday.

He spoke only to confirm his identity before Judge Anuja Dhir KC set out a timetable for the case.

A plea hearing will take place on December 16 with a provisional three-week trial from May 5 2026.

Judge Dhir remanded Watkis into custody.

Previously, Detective Chief Inspector Sam Townsend, leading the investigation at Scotland Yard, appealed for anyone who knew the victim and had seen him over the summer to come forward to help piece together the circumstances of his disappearance.

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them on 101 or online quoting CAD 1574/19SEP, or call the incident room on 020 8721 4961.

People can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.