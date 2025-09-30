MPs demand ‘clear explanation’ for dropping of charges in China spy case

MPs have demanded a “clear explanation” from the Director of Public Prosecutions for the dropping of charges against two men accused of spying for China.

The Crown Prosecution Service’s (CPS) explanation thus far “falls some way short of the level of detail that is acceptable for a case of this seriousness”, the chairs of the Commons home affairs and justice committees said.

They said further information was needed to “provide reassurance to parliamentarians and the public that the necessary protections against foreign interference in our democracy are in place and fully functional”.

The case against Christopher Cash, a former parliamentary researcher, and Christopher Berry was stopped on September 15, sparking criticism from Downing Street and MPs from across both sides of the political aisle.

They were each charged with the offence of spying under the Official Secrets Act after they were accused of collecting and communicating information which could be “useful to an enemy” between December 2021 and February 2023.

Mr Cash, 30, from Whitechapel, east London, and Mr Berry, 33, of Witney, Oxfordshire, had denied the allegations.

Stephen Parkinson, the chief prosecutor in England and Wales, had said the CPS, which he leads, had determined the proceedings had to be stopped because of an “evidential failure”.

Dame Karen Bradley, chairwoman of the Home Affairs Committee, and Andy Slaughter, chairman of the Justice Committee, said the explanation was inadequate.

In a letter to Mr Parkinson they wrote: “The explanation provided by the CPS so far in this case, that the ‘evidential standard for the offence indicted is no longer met’, falls some way short of the level of detail that is acceptable for a case of this seriousness and one that has a bearing on the ability of parliamentarians to perform their duties.

“It is the role of our committees to scrutinise the effectiveness of the criminal justice system and to hold to account those responsible for any serious failings.

“A clear explanation for the dropping of charges in this case is required in order to inform an assessment of whether there have been any such failings.

“It is in our shared interest to provide reassurance to parliamentarians and the public that the necessary protections against foreign interference in our democracy are in place and fully functional.

“It is also in our shared interest to demonstrate transparency and accountability in order to promote trust in the criminal justice system.”

Mr Parkinson was asked to respond by October 8.

The Speaker of the Commons has said the decision to end proceedings against the two men could leave Parliament vulnerable to “foreign actors” and that he was considering launching a private action against the two men.

Sir Lindsay Hoyle said the decision effectively gave Beijing “licence to operate” within Parliament, after the pair were alleged to have targeted the China Research Group of MPs.