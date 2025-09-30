Mother calls for answers after son’s suicide over university grades error

The mother of a student who took his own life after wrongly being told he would not be eligible to graduate has spoken of her heartbreak, saying he was “failed” by the university.

Ethan Scott Brown, 23, was due to graduate in December 2024 after studying geography at the University of Glasgow .

However his family said that in September 2024 the university told him that he had not been awarded a grade for one course and would therefore not be eligible to graduate with an Honours degree.

They said that as a result he went on to take his own life on December 13 2024, the day he should have been graduating, and was found dead in his bedroom by his mother Tracy Scott early that morning.

The family say that after Ethan’s mother sought answers from the university, an internal investigation produced a report confirming that he had actually been awarded the wrong grade for that course due to an error by the university and should in fact have graduated with a 2:1 Honours degree.

They claim that the error was not spotted by any University of Glasgow staff, nor identified by two internal exam boards, and one external exam board.

His family, from Coatbridge in North Lanarkshire, believe there has been a “systemic failure” at the university and are calling for answers about whether other students at the university are affected and may have been wrongly told they failed.

The university has admitted there was a “tragic error” around Ethan’s marks and expressed its deepest sympathies but said the issue was an isolated incident.

Speaking at a press conference at the family solicitor’s office in Glasgow on Tuesday, Ethan’s mother said: “My son, Ethan, was so happy to be accepted to study at the University of Glasgow. We as a family were delighted for him.

“Ethan was a kind, caring young man who was very much loved. So it breaks my heart to now be aware of the mental anguish this university must have caused my son.

“Ethan left this world believing he had failed, and the University of Glasgow were correct. The truth is, Ethan had successfully attained a 2:1 honours degree, despite the university repeatedly informing him he had been unsuccessful.

“They failed him, not only academically, but also to support him. My son was failed from having a duty of care from the educational system, resulting in my family having been robbed from having Ethan in our lives.

“We seek justice for Ethan in the hope that other students and their families do not have to experience the pain that myself and my family will have to live with forever.”

The family’s solicitor Aamer Anwar said the family also want to know “whether this systemic failure would ever have been identified had Ethan not died and his family had not fought for answers”.

Tracy and Colin Scott, the parents of Glasgow University student Ethan Brown, and family solicitor Aamer Anwar (centre) (Jane Barlow/PA)

Mr Anwar said the family also wish to raise “serious concerns” about the wellbeing support offered to struggling students by the University of Glasgow.

Ethan, who had “a smile that would light up the room”, reported difficulties with his mental health to the university. However, his family say that no support was offered.

Mrs Scott was joined at the press conference by her husband Colin Scott, Ethan’s stepfather, and his uncle Alan Neil.

The family are also keen to know what the Scottish Government will do to ensure that universities comply with governance and their duty of care for students.

The University of Glasgow released a statement saying: “Ethan Brown was a final-year undergraduate student in the BSc Geography programme who was due to complete his degree in summer 2024.

“The university wrongly informed him that he did not have the necessary credits to graduate.

“Tragically, Ethan took his own life on December 13 2024, following which his family contacted the university seeking information about his studies.

“Upon investigation, the university identified the error and commissioned an internal report by a recently retired senior professor into the circumstances; this was shared with Ethan’s family on its completion.

“The Deputy Vice Chancellor and the compiler of the report met with representatives of the family in early February 2025 to talk through the findings and offer a sincere apology as well as our deepest sympathies.

“The report found that a tragic error had been made in calculating Ethan’s degree outcome.”

The university also admitted a shortcoming in communication in that he was not referred to student support services.

The institution’s statement continued: “The university has checked all its records and is confident that the error in relation to Ethan’s marks was an isolated one and that no other students have been affected.

“Even so, we have undertaken a thorough review of our academic and wellbeing policies and practices. We have also revised our training programmes for members of staff involved in exam boards.

“We continue to look for ways to further strengthen our quality assurance processes and our support for students.

“We are profoundly sorry that this terrible event occurred and understand the deep distress it has caused Ethan’s family.”

The Principal has indicated he would be willing to meet the family and discuss the university’s actions.

The Scottish Government has been asked for comment.