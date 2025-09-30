Michelle Mone accuses Government of ‘scapegoating’ amid PPE legal battle

Tory peer Michelle Mone has accused the Government of making her and her husband a “poster couple for the PPE scandal” and claimed it had turned down multimillion-pound offers to settle a High Court legal battle with a company she is linked with.

PPE Medpro, a consortium led by Baroness Mone’s husband, businessman Doug Barrowman, is being sued by the Department of Health and Social Care (DHSC) over allegations it breached a contract for 25 million surgical gowns during the coronavirus pandemic.

Lawyers for the Government told a trial earlier this year that it was entitled to recover the £121 million cost of the contract, which the company opposes.

Mrs Justice Cockerill will hand down her ruling at a later date, while court records showed that PPE Medpro filed a “notice of appointment to appoint an administrator” on Tuesday.

In a post on X on Tuesday, Baroness Mone claimed the case “was never about gowns or money” and said that before the trial, PPE Medpro offered to replace the gowns and then offered a cash sum to settle the case during the trial, which was rejected.

She said: “Instead, the DHSC chose to spend a staggering £5 million of taxpayers’ money pursuing litigation against a company they knew had no funds.”

She continued that she and Mr Barrowman had “worked tirelessly with the DHSC to resolve this dispute”, and that PPE Medpro had “fulfilled its contracts”.

She said: “This case was never about gowns or money. It has always been about politics and blame-shifting, a way to cover up the Government’s disastrous £10 billion PPE write-off.

“Doug and I have been deliberately scapegoated and vilified in an orchestrated campaign designed to distract from catastrophic mismanagement of PPE procurement.

“The Government decided to make us the poster couple for the PPE scandal, a convenient distraction to take the blame off them.”

She added: “PPE Medpro delivered products manufactured to internationally recognised standards, yet many other suppliers who ran off with deposits or provided defective goods face no action.

“Singling out one company in this way is not justice; it is scapegoating.”