Man due in court charged over deaths of couple and their son

A man is due to appear in court on Tuesday night charged in connection with the deaths of a couple and their son in Ireland.

The man, aged in his 30s, was arrested after the bodies of Mark and Louise O’Connor and their adult son, Evan, were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village in Co Louth on Monday morning.

A special sitting of Drogheda District Court will be held from about 6pm on Tuesday.