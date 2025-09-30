Man charged with murder of his parents and brother

A man has been charged with the murder of his parents and his brother in Co Louth.

Robert O’Connor, 31, of Drumgowna, Louth Village, appeared before a special sitting of Drogheda District Court on Tuesday evening.

The bodies of his father Mark O’Connor, 54, mother Louise, 56, and his brother Evan, 27 – who has additional needs, were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village in Co Louth on Monday morning.

The court heard that O’Connor made no reply when the three counts of murder were put to him by Irish police.

He remained expressionless as he appeared in the dock on Tuesday, dressed in a grey coloured sweatshirt and black tracksuit bottoms.

The court heard that he has been with mental health services since the age of 22.

Defence solicitor Paul Moore made an application for a psychiatric assessment for his client, and also an application for legal aid.

No application for bail was made.

Judge Stephanie Coggans remanded O’Connor into custody.

He is next to appear in the same court via videolink on October 6.