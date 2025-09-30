Jury out in trial of couple over baby death

A jury has retired to consider verdicts in the trial of a couple accused over the death of their baby.

Kaylani had been on a child protection plan when she was admitted to hospital on July 8 last year, having been violently shaken with an impact to her head.

She suffered catastrophic brain injuries as well as a broken leg and ribs, and died in hospital 15 days later.

Her mother Nazli Merthoca, 24, from East Ham, east London, has denied her murder.

Merthoca and her partner Herbert Kalanzi, 35, have pleaded not guilty to causing or allowing their daughter’s death.

On Tuesday at 12.15pm, Judge Mark Lucraft KC sent jurors out to start deliberating on verdicts in the Old Bailey trial.