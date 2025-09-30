I’m a Celebrity star Lord Brocket will not stand trial for rape until late 2027

Peer and reality television star Lord Charles Brocket will not face trial until late 2027 over allegations of sexual assault and rape.

Lord Brocket, 73, who finished fourth on the 2004 series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!, appeared at Isleworth Crown Court on Tuesday.

He was not arraigned but his counsel Crispin Aylett KC indicated he intends to plead not guilty.

Lord Charles Brocket leaves Isleworth Crown Court, west London (Jordan Pettitt/PA)

Brocket is charged two counts of rape, two of sexual assault and one count of sexual activity without consent in London on August 10 which relate to one complainant.

He was previously charged with one count of sexual assault by penetration in the village of Warbleton, East Sussex, on May 5, but that was dropped after a hearing on Monday.

The Recorder of the Royal Borough of Kensington, Judge Martin Edmunds KC, told him he is set to face a trial at the same court on 1 November 2027.

The senior judge said the trial is estimated to last seven days, telling Brocket: “I apologise to all concerned in this case that it is so far in to the future but the combination of an increasing backlog of cases coming to court and those in custody matters must take priority.”

Brocket, of Fulham, west London, had earlier spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth during the pre-trial preparation hearing.

He sat quietly in the dock, wearing a slate grey suit and white open neck shirt, as the lawyers worked through administrative details.

Brocket was conditionally bailed to next appear before the same court for a case management hearing set for 9 January 2026.

A pre-trial review in preparation for the trial was set 7 October 2027.