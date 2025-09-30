High school involved in St George’s flag row

A school has reportedly apologised to parents after a teacher allegedly told children St George’s flags were viewed by some people as a “racist symbol”.

An online video, purportedly of a teacher speaking to pupils at Broadoak School, a secondary school in Partington near Manchester, involves a presentation talking about the flags which have gone up locally and across the country.

She adds: “Again, we aren’t saying this is an inherently racist symbol, however, unfortunately for some people, it has been used to do that.”

The teacher then gives an example, saying she attended a counter protest at a hotel housing asylum seekers in Fallowfield, Manchester.

She said some of the hotel protesters were holding England flags and some were doing Nazi salutes and shouting racist abuse.

The teacher goes on to say: “We are not saying that the England flag is an inherently racist symbol. However, for some people it is currently being used to make migrants, refugees and asylum seekers feel unwelcome.”

The video, appearing to be recorded by students, has attracted hundreds of comments online, some supportive and others calling for the school to take action.

According to the Manchester Evening News, the school has launched an investigation and apologised to parents.

In a letter to parents, seen by the newspaper, the school said the presentation by the teacher was about celebrating diversity and inclusion, but was not “balanced and impartial” and has caused upset.

The letter goes on to “unequivocally apologise” and says the matter will be investigated and “addressed accordingly”.

Broadoak School said no one was available to comment when contacted by the PA news agency.

The Dean Trust, the trust that runs Broadoak and ten other schools, has been contacted for comment.