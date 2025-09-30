Green leader Zack Polanski named among Time’s 100 most influential rising stars

Green Party leader Zack Polanski has said his inclusion in Time magazine’s list of the 100 most influential rising stars was “because we are growing”.

The self-described “eco-populist” who took the reins of the party at the beginning of September is included in the US publication’s “Next” list.

The magazine highlights his efforts to reshape the debate on migrants, double down on policy proposals including social housing construction and community investment, and “the bold messaging strategy that have seen Green Party membership increase by 10% since his election as its leader”.

The Green Party is shifting its politics leftwards after Mr Polanski’s landslide victory in the leadership election, which saw him defeat a joint ticket of MPs Adrian Ramsay and Ellie Chowns by 20,411 to 3,705.

“It also made him just the fifth Jewish person to lead a major British political party in the past 100 years, and the first out gay man to do so in both England and Wales,” the Time entry says.

Mr Polanski said: “I feel hugely honoured to receive this recognition.

“But this isn’t about me, it is about the movement we are building together.

“This week we are holding our biggest and boldest conference ever.

“It comes as our membership has surged past a record 80,000 and as we reach touching distance of the old political parties in the polls.

“I am having influence because we are growing.

“We are growing because we are unapologetic about demanding real change: taxing the super-rich, funding our NHS, and tackling the climate crisis head-on.

“Contrast this to Keir Starmer. Someone who has compromised himself so many times now that I don’t think even he knows what he stands for. This is likely to be his last conference as PM.

“And Greens with their rising influence and bold politics stand ready to replace Labour’s tired ideas and stale politicians.”