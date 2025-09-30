Eleven Charing Cross police station staff investigated in gross misconduct probe

Eleven people based at Charing Cross police station are being investigated for potential gross misconduct, including a constable who is also under criminal investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) launched a probe into allegations including excessive use of force, making discriminatory and misogynistic comments, and failing to report or challenge inappropriate behaviour.

The inquiry by the watchdog followed a mandatory conduct referral from the Metropolitan Police involving nine serving officers, a former officer and a serving designated detention officer.

On Tuesday, the IOPC said one constable had been informed they are also subject to a criminal investigation on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.

It also received a referral from another force about the conduct of a 12th individual who was previously based at Charing Cross but has since transferred to another force.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred while those involved were both on and off duty between August 2024 and January 2025.

The watchdog said on Tuesday that one of the serving officers has been advised they are no longer subject to the investigation because there is currently no indication they may have breached police professional standards.

Nine serving officers have been suspended by the Met following the allegations, according to the IOPC.

The watchdog said the investigation will involve analysis of a significant amount of CCTV footage from the station.

It is appealing to former and current Charing Cross staff and members of the public for information that could assist the probe.

IOPC director Amanda Rowe said: “Having advised the individuals they are under investigation we will now be securing initial accounts from them.

“We are treating this matter extremely seriously and have a team of investigators carrying out inquiries.

“Given the volume of CCTV footage and the number of individuals involved, it will take time to obtain and review all of the evidence, however we want to reassure the public that we are working hard to progress inquiries as quickly as possible.”

The IOPC said it had identified and is contacting members of the public involved to inform them of the investigation and will speak to them in due course.

The Met became aware of the allegations after the makers of BBC’s Panorama programme contacted the force with detailed accounts of the alleged conduct of the officers, the watchdog added.

The allegations will feature in a Panorama documentary airing on BBC One on Wednesday at 9pm, according to the broadcaster’s website.

Charing Cross police station has previously come under fire after a 2022 report by the IOPC revealed officers had exchanged highly offensive messages, including repeated jokes about rape, domestic violence and violent racism as well as homophobic language and derogatory terms for disabled people.

The IOPC took the unusual step of publishing the messages in full and said the behaviour it had uncovered was “disgraceful”.

The Charing Cross report was part of a string of damaging scandals to hit the force that led former Met Police commissioner Dame Cressida Dick to announce she was stepping down from her role in February 2022.

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation has been asked to contact the IOPC on 0300 303 5736 or email charingcross@policeconduct.gov.uk.