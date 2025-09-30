E-scooter crashes leave one pedestrian dead and 59 seriously injured in 2024

One pedestrian was killed and 59 were seriously injured in e-scooter crashes in Britain last year, figures show, causing a charity for blind people to brand them “fast, silent and unpredictable”.

A further 158 suffered minor injuries in collisions with the vehicles, according to the Department for Transport (DfT) statistics.

Pedestrians were the road user type most at risk of being injured in e-scooter crashes last year, excluding the vehicles’ users.

They were followed by cyclists (47 injured), car occupants (12 injured) and motorcyclists (seven injured).

The UK has been described as an “outlier” among developed nations in banning private e-scooters from public areas, although they are often illegally used in many urban areas.

The Royal National Institute of Blind People (RNIB) expressed concerns over the use of e-scooters in pedestrianised areas.

RNIB policy lead Erik Matthies said: “E-scooters are fast, silent and unpredictable, often ridden on pavements and in other pedestrian areas.

“Even if a blind or partially sighted pedestrian hasn’t yet had a collision or near-miss with an e-scooter, their increased risk can lead them to limit their walking journeys.”

Some 77% of respondents to a survey of blind and partially sighted people conducted by the charity earlier this year said the behaviour of e-scooter riders makes them feel unsafe.

Five e-scooter users died in crashes in 2024.

There were also 366 users seriously injured, while 725 suffered minor injuries.

A total of 1,390 people were killed or injured in e-scooter crashes last year, a slight increase from 1,387 in 2023.

Legal trials of rental e-scooters on roads have been ongoing in towns and cities across England since July 2020.

A study commissioned by the DfT published in December 2022 found the vast majority of residents in trial areas had witnessed users of either rental or private e-scooters engaged in anti-social behaviour such as racing each other and performing dangerous stunts.

The Government has committed to regulate e-scooters and encourage an increase in usage.

The PA news agency understands regulation could require riders to pass a test and obtain insurance, while manufacturers may be forced to limit the speed of their vehicles.

Steve Gooding, director of motoring research charity the RAC Foundation, said: “As with all new developments in transport we need to be mindful of the advantages they offer but also the risks they can pose, particularly from irresponsible use.

“Perhaps even the name e-scooter doesn’t help because it creates the impression that these vehicles are essentially toys, when the fact is they are motor vehicles that need to be approached and used with care.”

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Road safety is a top priority. Every death on our roads is a tragedy and our thoughts are with everyone who has lost a loved one in this way.

“The use of private e-scooters is illegal in any public space. Riding rental scooters on the pavement is also illegal and local authorities should have a plan in place to tackle such behaviour.”