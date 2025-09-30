E-bike fires on track to hit record high this year

Fires from e-bikes and e-scooters are on course to reach an all-time high in London this year, new analysis shows.

London Fire Brigade (LFB) said it has recorded 165 fires involving the vehicles in 2025 up to September 28.

That is an average of about 18 per month.

If the trend continues until the end of December, London will surpass 200 incidents in a single year for the first time.

Eden Abera Siem, 30, died in hospital after being rescued by firefighters when a blaze – which investigators found was probably caused by the failure of a charging e-bike battery – broke out at her home on Lordship Lane, Wood Green on June 21.

That was the fourth fatal e-bike fire recorded in the capital.

In all four cases, the victim did not own or use the e-bike involved.

Pamela Oparaocha, LFB assistant commissioner for prevention and protection, said: “We continue to see the devastating consequences of e-bike and e-scooter fires in London.

“Our thoughts are with the family of Eden as well as all those who have been impacted by fires in recent years.

“Fires involving e-bikes and e-scooters are worryingly common in London.

“Since the beginning of 2023, we have attended a fire, on average, every other day, and some of these fires have destroyed homes and claimed lives.”

The scene after an e-bike fire in New Maldon (LFB/PA)

Fires involving lithium batteries – which are used for e-bikes and e-scooters – can spread rapidly and produce a toxic vapour.

Products such as batteries, chargers and e-bike conversion kits bought from online marketplaces are at greater risk of malfunctioning because they have not been subjected to the same level of regulation as high street shops, LFB said.

The LFB said gig economy companies should do more to raise awareness about fire risks from e-bikes.

It will be writing to delivery companies Uber Eats, Just Eat and Deliveroo this week to ask them to share safety advice with their riders.

In October last year, the Department for Business and Trade launched a campaign calling on people to buy only safe electrical products from reputable sellers.

Lesley Rudd, chief executive of charity Electrical Safety First, said: “We urge the Government to be brave and bold when considering what regulations they will introduce to tackle these fires, and continue to advocate for the introduction of third-party certification for e-bike batteries to ensure they are safe before they can be sold on the UK market.

“Strict new safety standards for conversion kits that turn push bikes into e-bikes must also be urgently introduced, alongside tough new laws to clamp down on online marketplace giants whose platforms commonly host the sale of substandard goods.”