Couple ‘deliberately starved’ three-year-old daughter to death, court told

A couple “deliberately starved” their three-year-old daughter to death over many months, a court has heard.

Jaskiret Singh Uppal, 36, and Manpreet Jatana, 34, appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday charged with the murder of Penelope Chandrie.

Prosecutor Philip McGhee said the Crown’s case was that the defendants mistreated their daughter over an “extended period of time” and “deliberately starved” her, leading to her death.

The court heard that the couple failed to register Penelope’s birth, provide her with GP care or education as they “isolated” themselves from the wider world.

When the child died, it is alleged that they initially thought of cremating the body in the back garden of their home in Hayes, west London, before contacting a funeral director.

On December 17 2023, police found Penelope’s “very emaciated” body wrapped in a sheet with bruising to her neck, the court was told.

An examination of her body found the cause of death was malnutrition.

Pathological findings indicated “starvation over a prolonged period of many months culminating in fatal ketoacidosis”, Mr McGhee said.

There were also marks to the neck “consistent with the use of bindings”, and injuries to the hands consistent with a sharp object such as a knife, the court was told.

At the time Penelope died, officers found the defendants’ home to be in “poor” condition with the family’s vegetarian diet mainly consisting with yoghurt, lentils and butter, Mr McGhee said.

What appeared to be a ligature was found attached to the bannisters on the stairs, the court was told.

The defendants, who met at university, had not worked for some some time and lived in the house belonging to Uppal’s father.

On Tuesday, Uppal appeared in the dock of the Old Bailey and Jatana was on a videolink from Bronzefield prison. Both spoke only to confirm their identities.

In addition to the murder charge, the defendants are accused of manslaughter, causing or allowing the death of a child and abandoning a child or causing them unnecessary suffering or injury.

Judge Lynn Tayton KC set a timetable for the case, with a plea hearing on December 16. A provisional trial date will be confirmed later.

She remanded the defendants into custody.