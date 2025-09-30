Couple and son found dead in Co Louth ‘integral part of local community’

Three members of the same family found dead in Co Louth were an “integral part of their local community”, gardai have said.

A man in his 30s is still under arrest after the bodies of Mark and Louise O’Connor, and their son Evan, were found at the family’s home in Dromgowna, outside Tallanstown village, on Monday morning.

Gardai have said the three family members suffered “violent” deaths.

Making an appeal for information, Superintendent Andrew Watters said: “Shortly before 10am yesterday Monday September 29, gardai received a call to attend a domestic residence at Drumgowna, Tallanstown, Co Louth.

“On arrival at the house, uniform gardai discovered Mark O’Connor, 54, Louise O’Connor, 56 and their son Evan O’Connor, 27, deceased.

“The O’Connor family are a very well known and respected family.

“They are good neighbours and an integral part of their local community in Drumgowna and the wider area of Louth and Monaghan.”

In a statement on social media, Drogheda Abacas Special School paid tribute to Mark and Louise as “founder parents” and Evan as one of its first two pupils.

“Both Mark and Louise were passionate advocates for their son Evan and for all autistic people.

“Mark was a board member of Autism Support Louth and Meath and was a professional advocate for the rights of people with disabilities in his career.

“Both Mark and Louise were instrumental in the setting up of Drogheda Abacas and many, many families owe them a debt of gratitude.

“They campaigned, lobbied and fund-raised for the school and youth clubs and will always be remembered for their legacy to Abacas and to autistic people.”

It added: “Evan attended Abacas for 14 years. He grew up with us. There are so many moments to remember, so many stories from school and club we will tell each other especially over the next few weeks.

“Mark, Louise and Evan will always remain part of the Abacas family.

“May they rest in peace. Our sincere condolences and deepest sympathies to all family and friends.”

Supt Watters said gardai are continuing to investigate all of the circumstances of the “family tragedy” in Co Louth.

He said: “A family liaison officer has been assigned to support the O’Connor family.

“An Garda Siochana will keep the family informed of the ongoing investigation and support them as they come to terms with this tragedy. I am appealing for privacy for the family at this time.

Gardai at the scene in Co Louth (Peter Morrison/PA)

“An Garda Siochana will also closely support the local community in the Drumgowna area over the coming days as they come to terms with the violent death of their neighbours.

“Shortly after gardai arrived at the house yesterday morning, other responding gardai arrested a male nearby, aged in his 30s, in connection with this homicide incident.

“The male is currently detained at a Garda station in the Louth area under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

“An Garda Siochana are today continuing an investigation into all of the circumstances of this family tragedy.”

Supt Watters said post-mortem examinations on the three victims would start on Tuesday.

He said: “The scene remains subject of an ongoing forensic examination by the Garda National Technical Bureau and Divisional Search Team. The offices of the coroner and the state pathologist have been notified.

“Yesterday evening, the remains of the deceased were removed from the scene to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital, Drogheda and post-mortem examinations will commence today.

“An incident room has been established at Ardee Garda station.

“A senior investigating officer has been appointed to oversee this investigation. An Garda Siochana is not looking for any other person in connection with this homicide investigation.

“I am appealing to any person with any information on this incident to contact the Garda Investigation Team by calling Drogheda Garda Station at 041 987 4200, the Garda Confidential Phone Number on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.”