Starmer welcomes Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and calls on Hamas to agree

Sir Keir Starmer has welcomed Donald Trump’s plan for peace in Gaza and called on Hamas to “agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages”.

The Prime Minister’s words came after the US President’s 20-point plan was unveiled on Monday, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to it at a press conference.

Sir Keir said: “The new US initiative to deliver an end to the war in Gaza is profoundly welcome and I am grateful for President Trump’s leadership.

“We strongly support his efforts to end the fighting, release the hostages and ensure the provision of urgent humanitarian assistance for the people of Gaza. This is our top priority and should happen immediately.”

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and President Donald Trump presented the plan for peace in Gaza (Alex Brandon/AP)

He continued: “We call on all sides to come together and to work with the US administration to finalise this agreement and bring it into reality.

“Hamas should now agree to the plan and end the misery, by laying down their arms and releasing all remaining hostages.

“Together with our partners, we will continue work to build consensus to put into place a permanent ceasefire.

“We are all committed to a collective effort to end the war in Gaza and deliver a sustainable peace, where Palestinians and Israelis can live side by side in safety and security.”