Reeves interrupted by pro-Gaza heckler during Labour conference speech

Rachel Reeves said Labour was “not a party of protest” as a pro-Gaza demonstrator interrupted her annual speech to the Labour party conference.

The Chancellor told the heckler “we understand your cause” and highlighted the Government’s recognition of Palestinian statehood after her address was disrupted by shouts of “mass starvation” and “genocide.”

Two pro-Palestinian groups claimed responsibility for the protest after the man was quickly bundled out of the conference hall on Monday afternoon.

Merseyside Police said it had no involvement in the incident, which was dealt with by internal security staff at the venue in Liverpool.

Ms Reeves had been highlighting Government measures aimed at protecting key British industries when the audience member stood up to shout: “Why is Britain still arming Israel?”

He added that there was “mass starvation of Palestinians” and a “genocide” taking place.

Rachel Reeves during her speech to the Labour Party Conference (Peter Byrne/PA)

The Chancellor quickly responded by saying: “We understand your cause and we are recognising a Palestinian state.

“But we are now a party in government, not a party of protest.

“And I’m proud to stand here as your Chancellor, the Chancellor that has increased the minimum wage, the Chancellor that is introducing free breakfast clubs and free school meals, a Chancellor has overseen five cuts to interest rates.

“That’s the difference we make, and that is the difference we make in power, not through protest.”

Following the speech, Palestine Youth Movement and London for a Free Palestine said the activist named “Sam P” had held up a large Palestinian flag.

A statement issued through the protest groups and attributed to the activist said: “It’s unbearable to watch this British-backed genocide unfolding on our screens while Labour carries on with business as usual.