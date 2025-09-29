Post Office proposes to offer digital ID and pharmacy prescriptions in reforms

The Post Office is proposing that its stores are used for more services such as pharmacy prescription collection, digital ID and business advice, as part of efforts to safeguard its future on the high street.

The state-owned postal, banking and retail business has laid out a series of potential policy reforms to the Government to help grow its revenue streams.

However, it has also called on the Government to look at tailored tax relief for Post Offices.

The Government launched a green paper in July looking at how the organisation should be run.

In the original documents, the Government indicated it could scrap the Post Office’s 11,500-branch requirement as part of an ongoing review process.

In its submission to a consultation, which will close next week, the Post Office said it was important to “maintain nationwide coverage” and its 11,500-strong branch requirement.

Nevertheless, the company said in its reform proposal that it was seeking a “flexible policy framework” so that its network of branches can “evolve” as consumer demands change.

It is understood that this includes potential changes to the required make-up of its branch portfolio, amid the growth of Post Office-run banking hubs.

On Monday, the business also called for the Government to allow it to extend its enhanced banking and parcel services with new services, such as advice for small business.

It also called for the Government to “make post offices the trusted place for essential government services, like digital ID or pharmacy prescription collection”.

They suggested ministers “explore tailored business rates relief”, to potentially give the business discounts on its property tax payments to reflect their contribution to communities.

Meanwhile the Post Office is pushing forward with a major transformation plan.

The business said earlier this year that it is considering offloading 115 directly owned branches within its network, which could see them transferred to retail partners or postmasters, or potentially closed.

The overhaul comes as the Post Office looks to move on from the Horizon IT scandal in which hundreds of subpostmasters were wrongfully convicted.

Neil Brocklehurst, Post Office chief executive, said: “Post Office has been part of the everyday fabric of British life for almost 400 years. But we cannot afford to stand still.

“Digital technologies have transformed how we shop, transact and communicate.

“And like any modern retailer, we must evolve to meet customer demand and sell the products and services which will drive revenue for the postmasters and partners who operate our branch network.

“I look forward to working with our postmasters, partners, customers and government as we continue to transform this vital organisation, and I’m confident we will see a strong and vibrant Post Office network across the UK for decades to come.”